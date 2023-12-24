North Platte residents enjoy ice skating before Christmas

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte residents and people from the surrounding communities visited NPIce on Saturday to kick off the long holiday weekend early.

Dozens of people were on the rink learning how to skate or showing off their skills.

“It’s just something to get outside and do. It’s just fun. I could spend hours out here,” said Makayla Stutzman, who was skating on Saturday.

The rink will be open Christmas Eve from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

