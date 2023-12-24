NSP, NDOT urge drivers to prepare for Christmas day winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers be prepared for a winter storm that will bring potentially hazardous driving conditions.

“The expected severity of this storm has increased over the last couple of days and will now pose significant travel challenges across the state,” said Vicki Kramer, Director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “NDOT is ready as this storm affects Nebraska, but we urge travelers to assess whether their travel is absolutely necessary before hitting the road.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for many counties in western, central, and northeast Nebraska, which begins at 12:00 a.m. CT, Monday, Christmas Day and will last until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday night for most of eastern and southeast Nebraska. Most of the state is expected to be impacted by the storm, with the heaviest snowfall projections occurring in central and northern Nebraska.

Do not attempt to travel in blizzard conditions. Travel may be difficult to impossible. Should you become stranded, it may be impossible for help to reach you until the blizzard ends.

“This is going to be a white Christmas for most of Nebraska, but it will come with dangerous driving conditions,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Please adjust your travel plans for before and after Christmas so that you don’t get stuck in this dangerous winter storm.”

Nebraska 511 contains valuable information regarding travel across the state. Motorists can view live cameras to assess conditions, view of a map of road conditions throughout the state, check live radar to see the storm’s current location, view the locations of NDOT plows on the road, and access many more features.

If any motorists become stranded, call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak directly with an NSP dispatcher who can send help.

NSP and NDOT offer these tips for safe winter travel:

Know before you go. Check 511.Nebraska.gov for road conditions and other valuable travel information.

Have a winter survival kit in your vehicle with warm clothes, water, food, cell phone charger, and other items you may need if you become stranded.

Have a full tank of gas before you leave town.

Drive to the conditions. Winter storms can greatly reduce visibility and cause slick roads.

Tell someone your route and expected arrival time.

If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle and call for help.

Don’t crowd the plow. Allow snow fighters the room they need to clear the roads.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt and children are in a car safety seat. Do not use cruise control in wet or snowy weather and keep a full gas tank. For safe-driving tips and winter weather information, visit NDOT’s website, http://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/driving/winter.

