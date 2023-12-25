City of North Platte declares Snow Emergency

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The city of North Platte declared a Snow Emergency on Monday. The emergency is set to begin at 4 p.m.

City officials request that people remove their vehicles from snow routes. A snow emergency means citizens must remove vehicles and trailers parked along snow routes.

Additional information on the Snow Emergency can be found on the city of North Platte’s website.

