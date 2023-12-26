Girl, 7, with cerebral palsy gifted ‘life-changing’ van for Christmas

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (KYW) - A New Jersey family will always remember the Christmas when they received a wheelchair-accessible van, a life-changing gift for their 7-year-old daughter.

Fire truck sirens filled the Eells family’s neighborhood as Santa led a procession for a Christmas Eve surprise. With the help of a local car dealership, Marino Cartier, the founder of non-profit Wigs and Wishes, gifted the family a wheelchair-accessible van.

The family says the van is a life-changing gift for 7-year-old AnnaMae Eells, who was born with cerebral palsy and has trouble walking.

“She can use her walker and walk up the ramp. If she’s not feeling up to walk, we can push her in. The wheelchair has straps, so we can just strap her right on in. It’s independence. It’s life-changing,” said AnnaMae’s mother, Mary Ann Eells.

AnnaMae has an upcoming surgery Friday, and her parents say the new van will be useful when going to and from the hospital.

“Carrying her is getting harder and harder, and we’re hurting ourselves,” said AnnaMae’s father, Ed Eells.

The 7-year-old’s parents say she’s full of energy and doesn’t let cerebral palsy stop her from doing what she loves, like dressing up as Elvis Presley and listening to his music.

“Ever since we went to Graceland, she saw the grave, and ever since that day, that’s all she cares about is Elvis,” Ed Eells said.

The King of Rock made an appearance Christmas Eve, too, as first responders and neighbors watched.

“This was my dream come true,” AnnaMae said.

It’s a dream that the Eells say has now become a reality, thanks to the generosity of others.

“We always try to help everybody else, and this is just overwhelming,” Ed Eells said.

