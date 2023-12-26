I-80 and Hwy 30 closed from North Platte to Sidney

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Hwy 30 from North Platte to Sidney due to winter weather and poor driving conditions.

The I-80 closure in both directions from mile marker 107 to 179 went into effect Tuesday shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date on road conditions at 511.nebraska.gov.

🚨Update



I-80 and Hwy 30 are now CLOSED between North Platte and Sidney due to blizzard conditions. https://t.co/w48E9zMRIQ pic.twitter.com/SXpjNEHuWe — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 26, 2023

