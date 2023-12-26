Lincoln County Commissioners approve bid for asphalt project; vote discontinue local service agreement

The Lincoln County Commissioners approved a bid for a new asphalt construction project with the Lincoln County Department of Roads on Tuesday.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a full agenda for the Lincoln County commissioners as they met for the final time in the year 2023 on Tuesday.

The commissioners accepted a bid for the Lincoln County Department of Roads for a new asphalt overlay project. The commissioners reviewed three different bids for the project and chose Western Engineering to lead the project. The project is estimated to cost over $1.5 million and will help repair a huge stretch of road in Lincoln County, according to Chairman Jerry Woodruff.

“This asphalt project is just short of 11 miles on the north Maxwell road this is the asphalt road that extends north from Maxwell to about 10.8 miles is the exact mileage,” Woodruff said.

The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2024. The commissioners approved discontinuing a interlocal agreement between Lincoln County and Farnam Rural Fire Protection District. After further review by the Lincoln County District attorney, the commissioners thought that this particular agreement did not suit them.

“We did approve terminating an interlocal agreement with the Farnam Rual Fire District and this is some housekeeping issues as far as we need to have that interlocal agreement with the village of Farnam by discontinuing one interlocal agreement and we will be instituting and executing another interlocal agreement in the near future, " Woodruff said.

