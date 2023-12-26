LPD responds to swatting call at former state senator’s house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a reported swatting incident at Former Nebraska State Senator Adam Morfeld’s house on Monday.

Swatting is when a fraudulent call is made in an attempt to bring a large response from law enforcement. In Nebraska, it is a crime.

Police records show officers were called to Adam Morfeld’s house in Central Lincoln at 9:45 a.m. Morfeld posted on social media that the caller pretended to be Adam and claimed he was going to commit suicide. A photo he posted shows multiple police officers responding to his home.

Police said they sent five officers out and were able to quickly determine it was a hoax and are working to investigate who was the caller.

10/11 reached out to Morfeld about this incident. He provided the following statement:

“When I landed in Chicago, I received a call from my neighbor stating there were four police cars outside my home and he went to talk to them and the police told me they received a 911 call stating I had killed my wife and was about to kill myself,” Morfeld Said. “I appreciate the Lincoln Police Department handling the situation thoughtfully and professionally. It unfortunately took up police resources unnecessarily and given a different context could have resulted in putting the police and others in danger.”

According to LPD, there have been five swatting incidents this year; one in September, two in November, and two in December.

Morfeld is currently the executive director and founder of Civic Nebraska and chairman of the Nebraska Legal Action Fund. He also ran for Lancaster County Attorney in 2022.

