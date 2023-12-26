Share A Meal helps deliver Christmas dinners to those in need in North Platte

Pamela Simpson cooked, prepared and delivered over a dozen meals to those in need on Monday.
Pamela Simpson cooked, prepared and delivered over a dozen meals to those in need on Monday.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Share A Meal in North Platte helped deliver meals to those homebound this Christmas.

Pamela Simpson volunteered to cook and deliver over a dozen meals to those in need. She started preparing the meals on Sunday and finished them on Monday morning. The meals included turkey, ham, mac and cheese, and more.

Simpson said it’s easy to get involved during the holiday season.

“The holiday season, people need food and they have gotten the news out about the Share a meal program every year and people to contact Diane at the senior center and to sign up for it if they want to volunteer,” Simpson said.

Those interested in volunteering for future holidays are encouraged to contact the North Platte Senior Center.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant snowfall expected through Tuesday
Major winter storm bringing Blizzard conditions during the Christmas Holiday
I-80: North Platte Exit 177: South
Tri-Cities sees white Christmas during Blizzard Warning
City of North Platte declares Snow Emergency
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
North Platte residents enjoy NPIce
North Platte residents enjoy ice skating before Christmas

Latest News

City of North Platte declares Snow Emergency
KNOP Snow Potential 12-25-2023
Weather Alert Day: Blizzard conditions with snow and low visibility through Tuesday
The city of North Platte declared a Snow Emergency on Monday. The emergency is set to begin at...
City of North Platte declares Snow Emergency
A Papillion man's arrest last week is highlighting the dangers of using drones for illegal...
Papillion man’s arrest highlights dangers of drone use for illegal purposes