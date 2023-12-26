Share A Meal helps deliver Christmas dinners to those in need in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Share A Meal in North Platte helped deliver meals to those homebound this Christmas.

Pamela Simpson volunteered to cook and deliver over a dozen meals to those in need. She started preparing the meals on Sunday and finished them on Monday morning. The meals included turkey, ham, mac and cheese, and more.

Simpson said it’s easy to get involved during the holiday season.

“The holiday season, people need food and they have gotten the news out about the Share a meal program every year and people to contact Diane at the senior center and to sign up for it if they want to volunteer,” Simpson said.

Those interested in volunteering for future holidays are encouraged to contact the North Platte Senior Center.

