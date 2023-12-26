WEATHER ALERT DAY; Blizzard conditions continue for our Tuesday into early Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Blizzard like conditions will continue into the day Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing with it additional snow accumulations, high winds and hazardous travel.

A strong area of low pressure will resume to pinwheel bands of moderate to heavy snow, and windy conditions during the day Tuesday and into early Wednesday. For this very reason, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for our area until 6 AM CDT Wednesday for the region. The majority of Greater Nebraska will see another 1 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts, and 0 to 3 inches with locally higher totals across the Panhandle. Winds will be around 20 to 40 mph and gusts around 40 to 60 mph. These conditions will present white out conditions during this time. Highs will be in the 30s and lows in the 20s, with wind chills around the 10s and 20s.

More snowfall expected during the next 24 to 36 hours (Andre Brooks)

People that are still traveling after the Christmas holiday needs to take precautions on the roadways, and people that stayed in town need to stay home, unless it is an emergency. Here is what other things that people need to do during these treacherous conditions.

Some tips and information during winter storm conditions (Andre Brooks)

High pressure returns Thursday into the weekend, with plenty of sun, calmer winds and temperatures climbing back up into the 40s to 50s during this time, just in time to ring in the new year.

