2nd Session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature begins next Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature was one marked by controversy and lengthy filibustering. Topics debated included abortion bans, transgender healthcare, concealed carry, school choice and more.

Nebraska lawmakers are set to convene next Wednesday for the first day of the 108th 2nd Session of the Nebraska Legislature and before any bill introduction or proposed rule changes can transpire, senators will be tasked with finding new leadership for the Legislature’s Executive Committee, following former Chairman Tom Briese’s appointment to the office of State Treasurer.

”Then we will have bill introduction that will go on for five business days. Also, anyone who has proposed rule changes will have to submit those. Senator Erdman chairs that committee, so he will call a hearing and there will be a public hearing, people can come in and comment and then they will go into executive session and decide what they want to move forward and then that will get pushed to the Speaker to be scheduled on the floor,” said District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson.

Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature John Arch has designated seven working days to debate and discuss the proposed rule changes. In regards to the lengthy filibustering from the previous session, Senator Jacobson is not only anticipating more of a stern approach from Speaker Arch but increased motivation from Lawmaker’s reaching their term limits.

“So I think they will work pretty diligently whether they be Republican or Democrat to get their bills passed. So there will probably be a stronger sense of cooperation this year and I think deep down nobody wants a repeat of what we had last year. I feel pretty good; I think the session will go much better but we need to keep in mind it is a 60-day session so it is much shorter,” said Senator Jacobson.

Senator Jacobson says he plans to prioritize the two-man-crew-bill he introduced last session and hopes to see it to the finish line. “My two-person crew bill I intend to prioritize day one. So I may be the first to prioritize a bill. And then that should give it a little better chance. It is still in committee so I will have to work with the Committee Chair to get it out of committee and so if we can get it out of committee and it is my priority bill then it should get scheduled early for early round debate,” said Senator Jacobson.

Following Suzanne Geist’s resignation from the Nebraska Legislature last session, the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee has a new chair with District 22 Senator Mike Moser who has expressed support of the two-man-crew-bill to Senator Jacobson.

”I did speak with him and he indicated to me that if the votes were there in committee he was willing to exec on it, which is key. And, I do believe that I have the votes in the committee, In fact I believe it will be a very strong vote in the committee. The closer you can get to unanimous, the better. It gives it that much more as you go through the session so this session I’ve really dedicated to prioritizing that bill and trying to get it to the finish line,” said Senator Jacobson.

Senator Jacobson adds that another high priority of his during the session relates to a bill he introduced last session, related to healthcare.

”I’ve also reached an agreement with the Health Insurance providers on the Medigap bill. So I have an amendment I’ll be offering and I expect to hopefully get that bill moved into the committee priority bill. That way I don’t have to prioritize it or find someone else to prioritize it. I can just move it into the committee,” said Senator Jacobson.

Senator Jacobson concludes that there are several other bills he plans to prioritize in the upcoming session that are either what he defines as non-controversial bills or measures he feels he can get to the finish line with the assistance of Speaker Priority Bills or Committee Priority Bills.

