Ahead of another big Powerball drawing, lottery officials report $2 million winner in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite there not being a Powerball winner since the last billion-dollar jackpot in October, some Nebraska residents have made it big, to a certain degree, by purchasing a lottery ticket.

According to the Nebraska Lottery, a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket for the December 23rd drawing was sold at the Pony Express gas station in Emerson, about 30 minutes to the southwest of Sioux City.

That’s on top of three other, $50,000 winning Powerball tickets that were sold so far in December, including one sold on the 23rd at the “Gas N Go” in Uehling, about 21 miles north of Fremont.

Another ticket was sold on December 13th at a Casey’s near 168th and Giles in Sarpy County. A third winning ticket was sold on December 20th at the Casey’s near 4th & McCabe in eastern North Platte.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot stands at $685 million, or a cash value of $344.7 million. Lottery officials remind everyone to play responsibly.

