City of North Platte Planning Commission tackles City’s first ‘Extremely Blighted’ designation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From land annexation to conditional use permits, City of North Platte Planning Commissioners faced a lengthy agenda Tuesday evening for their final meeting of 2023.

Among the 12 action items on the agenda were five public hearings, including the City of North Platte’s first extremely blighted designation. Longtime Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark says the new tool relates directly to workforce housing.

“So, it gives a benefit to the developer and a benefit to anyone who would purchase a house within there. It corresponds with workforce housing, so, if a developer is going to have workforce housing in their project, then they can actually increase the Tax Increment Financing ask to 20 years as opposed to 15. If I were to go purchase a house in that area and I were eligible I may be able to see an income tax incentive for the purchase of that home,” stated Clark.

Commissioners also endorsed a potential subdivision on land recently annexed into North Platte city limits that is near the Buffalo Bill Ranch and NEBRASAKAland Days Wild West Arena. “That was a property that we just recently annexed, so we are pretty excited about that. It looks like it is going to develop into some housing units, which we always need so it’ll be pretty exciting. I think it is going to be a little bit different, some townhome-type development. It is something new for North Platte,” said Clark.

Planning commissioners also considered a conditional use permit for the extension of a communication tower. “KJLT has an existing radio tower but it is a little short at 70 feet. With all the new technology they need to go up a little bit so they can get in the range of communication. So, that is what they are requesting, not necessarily a new tower just an increase in height,” Clark said.

Planning commissioners also endorsed a pair of land annexation requests from the landowner and heard a presentation from City of North Platte Engineer, Brent Burklund. Items discussed Tuesday evening by the North Platte Planning Commission will next be discussed at next Tuesday’s North Platte Council meeting. The December Planning Commission meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube Page.

