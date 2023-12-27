Lingering snow chances for Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions for Thursday into Saturday

More chances of snow is expected for our area throughout Wednesday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow chances will continue in the day on Wednesday, with the sun returning into the region as we enter into the last Thursday through Saturday of 2023.

Our persistent area of low pressure towards our east resumes to bring in band after band of snow into the area. For this reason, winter weather advisories remain in effect for a good deal of our area through 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday, with snowfall amounts around an inch. Highs are only expected to remain in the 30s, with some areas in the Panhandle climbing into the 40s. Overnight lows will drop down into the 10s and 20s, with clearing conditions.

Winter alerts remain in effect for portions of the area Wednesday
Winter alerts remain in effect for portions of the area Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

Going into Thursday into Saturday, conditions will improve, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures across the area. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s on Thursday, increasing into the mid to upper 40s to near 50 Friday into Saturday, as high pressure takes control. A weak, dry cold front then moves in Saturday Night into Sunday, slightly cooling things off Sunday, which will be in the upper 30s. A warmup an dry conditions commences on New Years Day, with highs back up into the low to mid 40s.

The sun returns Thursday into Saturday
The sun returns Thursday into Saturday(Andre Brooks)

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous weather conditions prompting Interstate 80 closures
I-80 and Hwy 30 closed from Wyoming and Colorado borders to Kearney
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
More snowfall expected during the next 24 to 36 hours
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Blizzard conditions continue for our Tuesday into early Wednesday
Lincoln Police are investigating a reported swatting incident at Former Nebraska State Senator...
LPD responds to swatting call at former state senator’s house
KNOP Snow Potential 12-25-2023
Snow tapers off; staying cool and cloudy next couple days

Latest News

More chances of snow is expected for our area throughout Wednesday.
Quickcast 12-27-2023
KNOP Snow Potential 12-25-2023
Snow tapers off; staying cool and cloudy next couple days
Weather Special Promo
Watch the KNOP News 2 Weather Special Online Now
More snowfall expected during the next 24 to 36 hours
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Blizzard conditions continue for our Tuesday into early Wednesday
Near blizzard to blizzard conditions will continue into the day Tuesday, with cold temperatures!!
Quickcast 12-26-2023