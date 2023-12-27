Lingering snow chances for Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions for Thursday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow chances will continue in the day on Wednesday, with the sun returning into the region as we enter into the last Thursday through Saturday of 2023.

Our persistent area of low pressure towards our east resumes to bring in band after band of snow into the area. For this reason, winter weather advisories remain in effect for a good deal of our area through 6 p.m. CDT Wednesday, with snowfall amounts around an inch. Highs are only expected to remain in the 30s, with some areas in the Panhandle climbing into the 40s. Overnight lows will drop down into the 10s and 20s, with clearing conditions.

Winter alerts remain in effect for portions of the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Going into Thursday into Saturday, conditions will improve, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures across the area. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s on Thursday, increasing into the mid to upper 40s to near 50 Friday into Saturday, as high pressure takes control. A weak, dry cold front then moves in Saturday Night into Sunday, slightly cooling things off Sunday, which will be in the upper 30s. A warmup an dry conditions commences on New Years Day, with highs back up into the low to mid 40s.

The sun returns Thursday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.