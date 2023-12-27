Nebraska Medicaid asking for public input on expansion of dental services

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - There could be some changes coming to Nebraska Medicaid, particularly for dental benefits, and the state is looking for input.

Officials are looking for feedback on proposed alterations heading into the new year as the Department of Health and Human Services looks to expand dental services and increase efficiency for dental providers.

A public hearing for the proposed changes will be held Jan. 22 from 1-3 p.m. in the Meadowlark Conference Room at 301 Centennial Mall in Lincoln.

“We cannot be successful without the valuable input and insights we get from our community members and stakeholders,” Interim Director for Medicaid and Long-Term Care Matt Ahern said in a press release Wednesday. “The public comment period provides transparency and accountability in our decision-making process. We look forward to active participation from our community stakeholders in shaping the future of dental services provided by Nebraska Medicaid.”

The plans call for the removal of the annual dental benefit maximum, which is currently $750. Medicaid officials say this would allow for improved access to care for members and remove obstacles for dentists across Nebraska.

Another element to the proposed changes is the streamlining of denture treatment for Medicaid members.

Right now, Nebraska Medicaid only covers payment once the entire treatment process is complete. The new rules would allow Nebraska Medicaid to pay dentists for each step of the typically long process, ensuring that they can receive payment for the work they’ve done as it progresses.

Also proposed is the coverage of asymptomatic wisdom tooth extraction, making it possible for Medicaid to pay for members to get their wisdom teeth out regardless of pain level. This is an effort to prevent future dental health issues.

Finally, the changes would also provide reimbursement for public health dental hygienists who treat Medicaid members.

SUBMIT YOUR COMMENTS

Anyone unable to attend the upcoming state hearing who still wishes to provide feedback to the state on the proposed changes can send comments to the following email address: dhhs.MedicaidSPA@nebraska.gov

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.