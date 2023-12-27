North Platte snow emergency ends with reduced parking violations

Winter wonderland in North Platte on Dec. 26, 2023.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte has canceled the snow emergency that was issued Monday at 4 p.m. During snow emergencies, citizens must remove vehicles and trailers parked along snow routes.

When the last snow emergency was issued in November, Officers with the North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets for vehicles that remained parked along snow emergency routes, despite the snow emergency declaration. According to North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves, officers were only issued 78 tickets during this late December storm.

Additional information on the Snow Emergency can be found on the city of North Platte’s website.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
More snowfall expected during the next 24 to 36 hours
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Blizzard conditions continue for our Tuesday into early Wednesday
Lincoln Police are investigating a reported swatting incident at Former Nebraska State Senator...
LPD responds to swatting call at former state senator’s house
KNOP Snow Potential 12-25-2023
Snow tapers off; staying cool and cloudy next couple days

Latest News

Winter wonderland in North Platte on Dec. 26, 2023.
North Platte snow
30-year-old Sebastian Dunbar
Superior man faces first degree murder charge
Longtime City of North Platte and Lincoln County Planning and Zoning Administrator, Judy Clark.
City of North Platte Planning Commission tackles City’s first ‘Extremely Blighted’ designation
From land annexation to conditional use permits, City of North Platte Planning Commissioners...
City of North Platte Planning Commission tackles City’s first ‘Extremely Blighted’ designation