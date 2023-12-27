North Platte snow emergency ends with reduced parking violations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte has canceled the snow emergency that was issued Monday at 4 p.m. During snow emergencies, citizens must remove vehicles and trailers parked along snow routes.

When the last snow emergency was issued in November, Officers with the North Platte Police Department issued 124 parking tickets for vehicles that remained parked along snow emergency routes, despite the snow emergency declaration. According to North Platte Chief of Police Steve Reeves, officers were only issued 78 tickets during this late December storm.

Additional information on the Snow Emergency can be found on the city of North Platte’s website.

