North Platte Rec Center houses stranded travelers during I-80 closure

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As a winter storm forced the closure of I-80 Tuesday, travelers found themselves stranded in North Platte.

Hotels just off Interstate 80 like Best Western Plus North Platte and Suites were one of the first options people had when driving off the snowy freeway. General Manager Beth Hoskins said that it felt good to be there for those that were stuck.

“Trying to keep people comfortable for one, it’s not a comfortable feeling knowing that you are stuck and stranded and can’t get home but it was nice to get them in and get them situated,” Hoskins said.

With every hotel in North Platte reaching maximum capacity Tuesday night, the North Platte Rec Center opened its doors for travelers to stay the night. Gerry Bergluad, one of the rec center leaders, said they’re always prepared for situations like this.

”We got a call from a city administrator saying that all of the hotel rooms in the city were full. We actually have a contract with the Red Cross to be an overflow in case of an emergency or snowstorms like that and we opened up the building for people to stay at,” Bergluad said.

The Rec Center had only about a dozen people stay overnight and even though the holiday travelers may be long gone, the Rec Center is very busy around the holidays.

“We have been pretty busy here at the Rec Center. We have had a lot of people call, wanting to use the Rec Center; families are visiting and we are making what we have, and are glad to help the patrons of North Platte,” Bergluad said.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.