Retailer predicts marriage proposals will soar in 2024

A recent report shows engagements are expected to pick up steam next year. (CNN, KTVZ, WINK)
By Jenn Sullivan (CNN) via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The largest jewelry company in the U.S. is predicting a marriage proposal rebound in 2024 after a pandemic-triggered drop.

According to Signet Jewelers, engagements will soar as high as 2.5 million in 2024, and economists say the formation of households indicates how the U.S. economy is doing.

“Jobs are plentiful, and it’s one of the reasons why you’re seeing an increase in household formations, right?” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist for RSM. “And that often precedes an increase in demand for things like jewelry, which is what you see around engagements and marriages.”

Signet Jewelers said sales of engagement rings took a hit during the pandemic, but that’s changed with the return of pre-pandemic rituals like safe, face-to-face dating.

“I think that’s a very good sign that gives you just a really strong sense of just how robust portions of the consumer market are and just how solid the U.S. economy is,” she said.

Meanwhile, lab-grown diamond sales are surging.

Data from last March shows more consumers are choosing artificial diamonds over the real thing.

Factory-made diamonds look the same as naturally occurring ones.

The only noticeable difference is the price tag.

“It just depends if they want a large stone. Good clarity and quality … They might have to go lab if it’s not in their budget,” said Christina Sivert, a diamond consultant for Hannoush Jewelers in Fort Myers, Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
More snowfall expected during the next 24 to 36 hours
WEATHER ALERT DAY; Blizzard conditions continue for our Tuesday into early Wednesday
Lincoln Police are investigating a reported swatting incident at Former Nebraska State Senator...
LPD responds to swatting call at former state senator’s house
KNOP Snow Potential 12-25-2023
Snow tapers off; staying cool and cloudy next couple days

Latest News

A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
Florida first responders saved the driver of a semi truck that had driven off an overpass.
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went...
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29