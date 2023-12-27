Swatting incidents on the rise in Nebraska, nationwide

Hoax 911 calls are causing major headaches for law enforcement.
Swatting calls, or hoax 911 reports, are on the rise in Nebraska and nationwide, causing a major headache for law enforcement.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christmas morning, Lincoln police responded to former State Senator Adam Morfeld’s house, after getting a phone call.

The call came from a man claiming to be Morfeld, who told police he had just killed his wife and was threatening to take his own life, too.

But Morfeld wasn’t actually home, and after arriving, police quickly determined it was a swatting call; a fake 911 call that seeks to prompt a large police response.

The call isn’t the first one in recent weeks, either.

Earlier this month, it also happened at a home in Ashland.

A man called the Ashland police station, claimed to live at a real home address in Ashland, and told dispatchers he just killed two of his three kids.

Police tell 6 News the caller simulated gunshots during the call, too.

“The randomness of it is a little bit concerning and shocking, obviously these people had no idea there was going to be such a law enforcement presence outside their home on a Saturday morning,” Ashland Police Chief Ryan Brady told 6 News.

In November, dozens of Omaha police officers responded to South High School after a call for an active shooter, claiming at least one person had been shot inside.

“Obviously we’re looking into where that phone call was placed, if we’re able to trace it and get any information. We have in the past had some success in tracing those calls. back to other individuals and we’ve been able to prosecute them for other incidents,” Lt. Neal Bonacci told 6 News at the time.

Swatting is a national issue, too, and calls are often made to look like they’re coming from the homes of celebrities and politicians.

On Christmas day, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Brandon Williams of New York were victims of swatting calls at their homes, too.

In order to tackle the issue, the FBI created a database to track and try to prevent swatting calls earlier this year.

In just the first month, they tracked nearly 130 calls.

6 News has reached out to the Omaha Police Department to see how many calls they’ve responded to locally this year. Lincoln Police say they’ve responded to five.

