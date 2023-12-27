Theft is the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

(Beatriz Reyna)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Theft is this Crime of the Week from Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.

According to the North Platte Police Department, during the morning hours of Nov. 19, someone gained access to an unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of a building in the 200 block of Hahn Avenue.

While there, the person removed a bag with art supplies and a Samsung phone worth a total of $1,200. Lincoln County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps solve this or any other crime.

Find information to place anonymous tips, here.

