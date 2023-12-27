Upcoming high school basketball holiday tournaments

More holiday tournament action is on it way across the state of Nebraska
More holiday tournament action is on it way across the state of Nebraska
By Aron Geml
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After the high school sports moratorium across Nebraska is over on Dec. 28, teams will return to the court.

Different schools in certain areas are hosting holiday tournaments.

The Brady Eagles are hosting their holiday tournament after already participating the Maxwell Booster Club Holiday tournament a few weeks ago. The Eagles welcome the Hitchcock County Falcons , Loomis Wolves and the Anselma-Merna Coyotes.

Hershey is hosting a holiday tournament as well. The Panthers welcome in the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders, Trumbull Cardinals and the Gothenburg Swedes.

The Irish of North Platte Saint Patrick’s will be heading to Grand Island to be part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament. They will be there along with Minden, O’Neill, Saint Mary’s and host, Grand Island Central Catholic.

Cozad is currently part of the Runza Holiday Classic that began on Dec. 21. The girls team fell to Superior in the opening round game in Cozad 54-39 and will play in the consolation bracket on Dec. 29. The boys team crushed Superior in the opening round game 63-27 and will faceoff against Wood River on Dec. 29 with hopes of advancing to the championship on Dec. 30.

