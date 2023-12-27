Watch the KNOP News 2 Weather Special Online Now

News 2 Today
By Justin Fanfarilli
Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The KNOP Weather Special aired on Christmas Night at 10 PM. Along with a chat with each meteorologist, we went over the Winter Outlook, how our terrain affects our climate, and answered some viewer questions. The full show can be seen on the video tab on this page.

