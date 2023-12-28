Better skies in store for Thursday; Warmer and sunny skies continuing Friday into Saturday

Conditions will be improving throughout the coverage zone during the day Thursday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The weather outside will be less frightful over the next few days, with more sunshine in store and a warming trend.

High pressure will start to take hold of the area Thursday. This will start to shrink those clouds during the day Thursday, giving us more peaks of sunshine. Highs will remain in the 30s, with a stray 40. The reason is because we will be on the front end of the feature mentioned before, giving us a northerly flow, and also the snowpack that lingers across the area. Overnight, much more clearing commences and temperatures will tank into the 10s and 20s.

The skies will improve during the day Thursday
The skies will improve during the day Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the day Friday into Saturday, the sun will come in full force. The temperatures in result will increase into the 40s to near 50 in some areas, with a southerly flow moving into the area. During Saturday Night into Sunday Morning, a weak cold front will be moving in, dropping temperatures down into the 20s and 30s on New Years Eve. A quick recovery in temperatures are expected as we ring in the new year, with highs climbing back into the 40s, with quiet conditions.

High pressure allowing for a warmup Friday and Saturday
High pressure allowing for a warmup Friday and Saturday(Andre Brooks)

