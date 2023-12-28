Gibbon Kwik Stop sells winning Pick 5 lottery ticket

(KNOP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Somebody who bought a Pick 5 lottery ticket in Gibbon got a nice present on the day after Christmas.

The Nebraska Lottery reports the ticket hit all five numbers in the Tuesday, Dec. 26, drawing and is worth a $110,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were 01, 17, 19, 30, 35. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100. The Gibbon Kwik Stop on Highway 30 sold the ticket.

The ticket holder has six months to come forward and will have to claim the prize at the state lottery office in Lincoln.

All proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $10,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 658,008. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 9.2.

The Nebraska Lottery office says more that $951 million has been raised for the lottery’s beneficiary funds since the lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
Dangerous weather conditions prompted I-80 closures on Tuesday.
I-80 re-opens across Nebraska following blizzard conditions
Theft is the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Ahead of another big Powerball drawing, lottery officials report $2 million winner in Nebraska

Latest News

The North Platte Police Department said someone stole $1,200 worth of items from an unlocked...
Theft is the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
District 42 state senator Mike Jacobson plans to prioritize his “two-man crew” bill.
2nd Session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature begins next Wednesday
Tuesday evening, the City of North Platte Planning Commissioners faced a nearly unprecedented...
North Platte Planning Commission faces meeting marathon
With the closure of I-80 Tuesday, many holiday travelers were stranded in North Platte over...
North Platte Rec Center helps stranded holiday travelers