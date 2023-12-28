Man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet behind, police say

Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the...
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the crime after leaving behind his wallet.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - It seems police in Mississippi were able to quickly make an arrest in a burglary, thanks to key mistakes by the suspect.

Police first received reports Tuesday of a possible burglary on 31st Street. Officers said they were able to identify 18-year-old Amare Armon Sullivan as a suspect after he left his wallet at the scene.

Police said they were called to the same house just over an hour later after Sullivan was once again seen inside the home.

When officers arrived, they said Sullivan tried to run and jumped out of a second-story window. He was arrested shortly afterward.

“The officers rolled in four to five deep and quick, at which point, I knew that I could not escape,” Sullivan told investigators during an interview.

On Tuesday, Sullivan was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a residence, police said.

He was processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
Dangerous weather conditions prompted I-80 closures on Tuesday.
I-80 re-opens across Nebraska following blizzard conditions
Ahead of another big Powerball drawing, lottery officials report $2 million winner in Nebraska
Theft is the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Latest News

The North Platte Police Department said someone stole $1,200 worth of items from an unlocked...
Theft is the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
District 42 state senator Mike Jacobson plans to prioritize his “two-man crew” bill.
2nd Session of the 108th Nebraska Legislature begins next Wednesday
GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.
Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart
A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx