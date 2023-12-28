Wyoming shooting suspect jailed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A woman suspected in a Wyoming shooting case was jailed in Dawson County late Wednesday night.

Victoria Tidball, 28, is one of two suspects connected to a Dec. 16 shooting incident in Saratoga, WY. The Saratoga Sun newspaper reports that local police were investigating Tidball for firing 40 gunshots into a house and car in what police believe was a domestic fight. The victim was unharmed.

In a press release, the Saratoga police department said Tidball was wanted for aggravated assault and theft.

A Dawson County official confirmed that Tidball was jailed in Lexington and said she had been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. Local4 has contacted the state patrol for more details and we are awaiting their response.

Wyoming authorities were also looking for another suspect in the case, Cody Ellenson. It was not clear from news reports how he was connected to the shooting, but he was also wanted on a separate criminal charge in Wyoming.

