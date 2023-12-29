Dry with slight temp changes during the weekend; Starting off 2024 with a lamb

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the last few days of 2023, we will end things off on a quiet note, with some temperature changes. We will start 2024 with quiet conditions and moderation of temperatures.

As high pressure has temporary control over the region, this will allow for temperatures to be around where we should be this time of year, with values in the low 40s to near 50 on Friday into Saturday and lows in the 20s, as a southerly flow will be acquired across the area. Sunny skies will fill the sky, allowing for some snow melt across the area. A weak and dry cold front will then push through Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping temperatures down into the upper 20s to mid 30s on Sunday, with some clouds moving into the area.

Temperature changes are we head into the final weekend of 2023 (Andre Brooks)

Once we enter the year 2024, high pressure settles back in and it will allow for the area to recover the temperatures back up into the upper 30s to upper 40s with mainly sunny conditions. This trend will continue into Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s with dry conditions still around.

We will start the year of 2024 with a lamb (Andre Brooks)

