Governor Pillen’s executive order ending remote work put on pause

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations (CIR) granted a motion for temporarily relief for the union that represents more than 8,000 state employees on Friday.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) filed a petition with the CIR alleging that the State of Nebraska violated the State Employees Collective Bargaining Act by refusing to negotiate over an Executive Order which would effectively end remote work for state employees on Jan. 2, 2024.

In addition, NAPE filed a motion for temporary relief, asking the CIR to order the State to stop the implementation of the EO while the petition is pending.

“A Temporary Order maintaining the status quo, pursuant to Neb. Reb. Stat. 48-816, must be granted.” Further, the CIR ordered “...the dispute in this matter arose upon the issuance of the Executive Order in question. Accordingly, we are compelled to find that the status quo in this matter consists of the agency policies relating to the remote work assignments, and the application of those policies, which were in place just prior to the issuance of the Executive Order.”

In a survey conducted by NAPE, more than 1,300 employees said they were considering looking for a new job because of the EO Governor Jim Pillen issued, the union said.

“We are pleased that the CIR recognized the harm that would occur if the Executive Order was implemented on January 2,” said Justin Hubly, Executive Director of NAPE. “We believe the CIR’s action was appropriate under the law, and we are glad that the status quo will continue during the proceedings before the Commission.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, one in five state jobs currently sit vacant.

“We need to do all we can to attract and retain a new generation of public servants,” Hubly said. “We cannot afford to lose any public servants to outside employers who recognize the need to work with their employees to provide opportunities that benefit the employer, the employee, and customers.”

NAPE said while the case is waiting to proceed to trial before the CIR in the future, nothing is stopping the parties involved from negotiating and settling the case.

“Litigation is inefficient, costly, and rarely produces a winner. We hope the Governor will reconsider his position and meet with us to negotiate forward thinking contract language that benefits all Nebraskans, especially those who serve their communities each and every day. When we work together, everyone benefits,” Hubly said.

NAPE said if the case moves forward to the hearing before the CIR, it is unlikely any additional hearings will be scheduled before February 2024.

Laura Strimple, Communications Director for the Office of Governor Jim Pillen, released a statement on the Nebraska Commission’s recent ruling on Friday.

“Nebraskans have a common sense expectation that public servants are coming to work and Governor Pillen intends to deliver on that expectation. The executive order remains in effect for most of the state workforce while this litigation proceeds. The CIR’s ruling is narrowly applied to NAPE members who have a remote or hybrid work agreement. All other public servants are coming back into the workplace in accordance with Gov. Pillen’s executive order,” she said.

Read the full order below.

