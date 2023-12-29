Lincoln County seeks federal grants for rail park feasibility study

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Commissioners signed off on a professional service agreement to secure federal dollars for the development of the Hershey Rail Park.

They are seeking guidance to identify better alternatives or routes to access the rail park. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to pay for a feasibility and environmental study to see if a four lane highway loop will facilitate access to the rail park.

“We went through the merit criteria and overwhelmingly found that we met a high qualification and all of the elements needed to qualify for this opportunity,” said Commissioner Chris Bruns. “It is still a very competitive planning grant but we’re sitting in a good spot.”

The grant is made possible through a $1.2 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in 2021.

The application deadline is due Feb. 28.

