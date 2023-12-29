North Platte man involved in high speed shoot-out with police arraigned in Lincoln County Court

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy before exchanging gunfire with law enforcement was arraigned in Lincoln County Court.

Brandon Girkin, 38, appeared before Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick Thursday. He faces nine charges, including second-degree assault, child abuse, and attempted first-degree assault on a healthcare professional or peace officer.

Judge Roberts-Connick set Girkin’s bond at $750,000. He would need to pay $75,000 to bond out of jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Dec. 18, the North Platte Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on the 300 block of South Silber Street, near the State Health and Human Services building. North Platte Police said a 12-year-old boy was shot and taken to Great Plains Health where he was released.

Police said Girkin was spotted outside the house with a handgun but drove off with another person before officers arrived.

A deputy sheriff spotted Girkin’s vehicle and chased him to the 300 block of West B Street. That’s when police say Girkin got out of his vehicle and fired at the deputy. The deputy also returned fire. Police said Girkin’s 14-year-old son was with him in the vehicle but was not injured.

Police said Girkin drove off again to 1100 block of West B Street where he lives. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, North Platte Police Department all arrived at the home where Girkin shot at law enforcement multiple times before driving off again.

A state trooper spotted Girkin at Leota and Jeffers Streets. According to police, Girkin shot at the trooper and the trooper returned gunfire before fleeing north on Highway 83. He reportedly fired more shots at the trooper while he was driving.

Girkin eventually crashed his car near mile marker 94.5 on Highway 83. With the assistance of a drone, law enforcement could see that someone in the vehicle was injured. Police reported that Girkin had at least two gunshot wounds and was transported to Great Plains Health and later transferred to a hospital in the Lincoln area.

The affidavit also notes police found a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle and that speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour.

