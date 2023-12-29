North Platte public ice skating returns for special holiday weekend sessions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Ice Rink is open for families and friends to have some more holiday fun as 2023 comes to a close.

The rink will have public skating from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. along with morning hockey. A youth skating lesson will take place on December 30th for $10 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. All of these fun events are a great way for people to still enjoy the holidays and festivities.

Jaylen Cummings is an 8th grade student at Adams Middle School in North Platte and has been skating since he was three years old. For years, he and his family traveled to Kearney to skate. They are thrilled that North Platte now has a rink of its own.

“It’s pretty cool, I like having all of the people here, you know, getting the community together and playing hockey. I like the outdoor environment.” Cummings said.

Double Dips Ice Creamery is serving both hot and cold treats to skaters this weekend as well. According to seasonal manager Haley Smith, it’s always a good time for ice cream, even when ice skating outside.

“We partnered with NP Ice this year to run the concession stands. Who doesn’t like ice cream, so why not bring it out at a more convenient time for everyone to get some? One of our specialties that we are offering is the birthday party package, you can go on the NPIce website to see all of the details. We also have our baked goods out here and some different flavors of ice cream with availability we have at the shop,” Smith said.

The final day of the holiday public skating is New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

