2023 Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament results

Eight teams compete in Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament at North Platte High School
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte high school hosted the 2023 Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament on Friday.

RESULTS

1. Gering

2. North Platte

3. Cheyenne East

4. Cheyenne Central

5. Alliance

6. McCook

7. Scottsbluff

8. Lincoln Northeast

