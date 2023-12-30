2023 Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte high school hosted the 2023 Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament on Friday.

RESULTS

1. Gering

2. North Platte

3. Cheyenne East

4. Cheyenne Central

5. Alliance

6. McCook

7. Scottsbluff

8. Lincoln Northeast

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.