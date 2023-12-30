2023 Greg Miller Memorial Tournament opening round results

Hershey, Gothenburg, Doniphan-Trumbull and Lawrence-Nelson participate in Miller Memorial Tournament
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey high school hosted and participated in the 2023 Greg Miller Memorial Tournament. Both the Panthers boys and girls basketball teams competed.

Also taking part in the tournament was the Gothenburg Swedes, Lawrence-Nelson Raiders and Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals.

GIRLS RESULTS

Gothenburg 76, Lawrence-Nelson 15

Hershey 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 43

BOYS RESULTS

Gothenburg 59, Lawrence-Nelson 34

Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Hershey 39

The girls championship game will be between Gothenburg and Hershey at 3 p.m. While the boys championship game is set for 4:30 p.m. between Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tidball is a suspect in a Wyoming shooting case.
Nebraska trooper arrests Wyoming shooting suspect
A North Platte man accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy and involved in a high speed...
North Platte man involved in high speed shoot-out with police arraigned in Lincoln County Court
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
Market analysis reveals prime locations for casino expansion in Nebraska
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Senior North Platte Bulldogs wrestler Ethan Jackson competing at 150 pounds in the 2023 Blue...
2023 Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament results
Hershey, Gothenburg, Doniphan-Trumbull and Lawrence-Nelson participate in Miller Memorial...
2023 Greg Miller Memorial Tournament semi-final highlights
Eight teams compete in Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament at North Platte High School
North Platte Blue Gold Wrestling Tournament highlights and results
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career