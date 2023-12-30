2023 Greg Miller Memorial Tournament opening round results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey high school hosted and participated in the 2023 Greg Miller Memorial Tournament. Both the Panthers boys and girls basketball teams competed.

Also taking part in the tournament was the Gothenburg Swedes, Lawrence-Nelson Raiders and Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals.

GIRLS RESULTS

Gothenburg 76, Lawrence-Nelson 15

Hershey 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 43

BOYS RESULTS

Gothenburg 59, Lawrence-Nelson 34

Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Hershey 39

The girls championship game will be between Gothenburg and Hershey at 3 p.m. While the boys championship game is set for 4:30 p.m. between Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull.

