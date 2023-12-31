Athlete of the Week: Story Rasby

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is junior Sutherland girls basketball guard Story Rasby. She’s leading the Sailors through a difficult early season stretch averaging 10 points per game.

Rasby had shoulder surgery in the offseason, but isn’t letting the challenges related to that deter her from continuing to become a better basketball player.

“Its been pretty painful and I’ve had to go back and get some screenings and all these other things, but we’re still working through it and its just relearning how to shoot and dribble and just overcoming that obstacle, just so I can keep playing,” Rasby said.

She’s continuing to battle through her injury while helping the Sailors through a rocky beginning to their season, but Rasby’s had to learn her limits.

“Its been having to learn myself, what my limits are, and pushing to those limits, but not through those limits, and that’s been a really big thing for me to learn this year, because I am all gas, no breaks,” Rasby said.

The Sutherland girls basketball team revs their season back up when they host the Sandhills-Thedford Knights on January 5th.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.