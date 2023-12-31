Gothenburg girls basketball team wins 2023 Miller Memorial Tournament

Swedes claim Miller Tournament title
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg girls basketball team won the 2023 Greg Miller Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

The Swedes defeated the hosts, the Hershey Panthers, 72-40, in the final to claim the title.

Gothenburg are now 8-1 on the season, they return to action on January 5th when they host the McCook Bison.

