Gothenburg girls basketball team wins 2023 Miller Memorial Tournament
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg girls basketball team won the 2023 Greg Miller Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
The Swedes defeated the hosts, the Hershey Panthers, 72-40, in the final to claim the title.
Gothenburg are now 8-1 on the season, they return to action on January 5th when they host the McCook Bison.
