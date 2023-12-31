Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing,

According to the Powerball website, the prize has grown to an estimated $810 million.

The next drawing is on Monday night.

Its cash value is $408.9 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

