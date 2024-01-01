Nebraska Game and Parks host First Day Hikes in North Platte

People gather around the fire to snack on delicious Dutch Oven S'mores after the Lake Maloney First Day Hike.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Game and Parks hosted several first-day hikes on Monday.

The first hike was at 8 a.m. at Buffalo Bill Ranch. People and their furry companions braced the cold morning winter air to walk their dogs around the property.

Adam Jones, the superintendent of the Buffalo Bill Ranch, said the event is not only to get dogs to socialize with each other and play but for people in the community to get together as well.

“I think it’s a really important way for people to come out and visit our parks and to just come and enjoy the outside and outdoors. We want to make life-long memories for people and doing things like the first-day hike is one way to get people to not only to enjoy our parks but to be outside,” Jones said.

At Lake Maloney in North Platte, there was another hike along the frozen lake for nature enthusiasts. The hike consisted of looking for animal tracks along with different species of birds as well. Southwest Regional Naturalist Meghan Manary said it’s a great way for people just to get outside.

“It’s a great way to start spending time outside and for the beginning of the year and kind of make a New Year resolution for spending time in nature and getting comfortable even in the winter time,” Manary said.

Nebraska Game and Parks said they will have more nature hikes in the near future.

