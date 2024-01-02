North Platte gyms see memberships spike on first of the year

Gyms always see an increase in memberships on the first day of the year, this year is no different.
By Ian Mason
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte gyms saw membership numbers spike on Jan. 1, as new members joined in hopes of a fresh start for the new year.

Trainer at Nebraska Athletic Club, Jillian Hoover, said she sees the numbers grow as people are looking at a fresh start.

“I think most people like the idea of a new start,” Hoover said. “So when we have that new year it’s like no matter what happens the year before, they like to come in.”

Hoover said most people she works with do end up staying as she encourages them to come back and continue their fitness goals. She also encourages them to continue to want that fresh start.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2024 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
A look at three of Nebraska’s new laws for 2024
People gather around the fire to snack on delicious Dutch Oven S'mores after the Lake Maloney...
Nebraska Game and Parks host First Day Hikes in North Platte
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
KNOP Hourly
Above average temperatures returning this week, melting snow
A North Platte man accused of shooting a 12-year-old boy and involved in a high speed...
North Platte man involved in high speed shoot-out with police arraigned in Lincoln County Court

Latest News

During the day Tuesday, conditions will be on the quiet and slightly warmer than normal.
Quickcast 1-2-2024
KNOP Forecast Map 1-1-2024
Sunshine and a slight warmup through midweek; then more snow chances
People gather around the fire to snack on delicious Dutch Oven S'mores after the Lake Maloney...
Nebraska Game and Parks host First Day Hikes in North Platte
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted several first-day hikes on Monday.
Nebraska Game and Parks host First Day Hikes in North Platte
News 2 at Six
Gym memberships spike on the first day of the year