North Platte gyms see memberships spike on first of the year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte gyms saw membership numbers spike on Jan. 1, as new members joined in hopes of a fresh start for the new year.

Trainer at Nebraska Athletic Club, Jillian Hoover, said she sees the numbers grow as people are looking at a fresh start.

“I think most people like the idea of a new start,” Hoover said. “So when we have that new year it’s like no matter what happens the year before, they like to come in.”

Hoover said most people she works with do end up staying as she encourages them to come back and continue their fitness goals. She also encourages them to continue to want that fresh start.

Click here to subscribe to our KNOP News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2024 KNOP. All rights reserved.