Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Generic- Nebraska Legislature
Greater Nebraska lawmaker introduces measure to urge Congress to have counties east of the Panhandle in central time zone
North Platte’s water supply will once again be chlorinated starting Jan. 8
North Platte water department to chlorinate drinking water system
Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones (6) holds as place kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks the ball during an...
Former Husker and Kearney native signs with playoff bound NFL Team
Lainey Rae Scott
Great Plains Health welcomes first baby of 2024
Brandon Girkin
Preliminary hearing for man accused of shooting 12-year-old continued until Jan. 18

Latest News

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
House Republicans ready contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden over a subpoena he defied
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey
A four-alarm fire is burning through a large industrial complex, shooting a fireball into the...
RAW: Massive industrial fire spews smoke
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Daughter of principal wounded in Iowa shooting describes dad as a ‘gentle giant’
Atlanta Police Department Officer Kenya Galloway was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial...
Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say