ProfNet Expert Alerts for October 01, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)

EXPERT ALERTS

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Environmental Social Corporate Governance

MEDIA JOBS

Senior Research Analyst (Matrix) – Yardi Systems ( Denver, CO )

Senior Research Analyst (Publishing) – Yardi Systems ( Denver, CO )

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

5 Tips to Build Your Social Media Brand as a Journalist

Blog Profiles: Furniture Restoration Blogs

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Diane Forbes Berthoud

Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer/Vice President

University of Maryland, Baltimore

"The work of equity, diversity, inclusion is not a solo job. It's not the Chief Diversity Officer saying, 'This is the way.' It is really understanding both the principles and the values, sharing those in a leadership role, and bringing everyone into that picture to achieve a cohesive vision and to have outcomes that will really move the institution toward greater excellence."

Importance of advancing EDI for employers, leadership development, women's leadership, EDI research, race processes in organizations, best practices in higher education both private and public, strategic planning for diversity, equity, and inclusion and the process of accountability and leadership development for leaders and others in the institution.

Website: https://www.umaryland.edu/about-umb/university-leadership/diane-forbes-berthoud-phd-ma/

Media contact: Charles Schelle, cschelle@umaryland.edu

Environmental Social Corporate Governance

Kristen O'Grady

COO & Head of Product

Seeds Investor

"While ESG investing has taken the financial industry by storm, financial advisors still need help to lead the values-based investing conversation with their clients and deliver to them balanced, multi-asset class portfolios that clearly and transparently map to their personal values."

ESG, Impact Investing, and Values-based investing. The yawning gap between what values-based investors want and need and what financial advisors are currently able to deliver. How financial advisors can deepen their client relationships around ESG and values-based investing.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kristenogradymba/

Website: www.seedsinvestor.com

Media contact: Bob Hallman, bobhallman@chaninconsulting.com

****************

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

****************

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

5 TIPS TO BUILD YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA BRAND AS A JOURNALIST . Nearly half of U.S. adults get news from social media. These tips will help journalists build a credible social media brand and grow an audience.

BLOG PROFILES: FURNITURE RESTORATION BLOGS . Here's our latest blog roundup. If you're in the market for a new pandemic hobby or side hustle, these furniture restoration blogs can be a great resource.

****************

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.



To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProfNet