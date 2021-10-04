BAI Communications closes acquisition of Mobilitie, cementing its extended reach and services across North America

NEW YORK and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAI Communications, a global communications infrastructure provider, today announced the close of its acquisition of Mobilitie, one of the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure companies in the United States. News of the agreement between the two companies was first announced on 28 June this year.

With the close of the acquisition Mobilitie becomes a BAI Group company, alongside BAI's majority-owned Transit Wireless in the United States, significantly extending its footprint and services in the region. As part of the acquisition, BAI acquires Mobilitie's portfolio of assets, including existing telecommunication infrastructure contracts with transit operators in San Francisco and Seattle, as well as 220 large public venues' DAS networks, 10,000 small cells and 300 tower sites across the United States. This portfolio, and the team of experts that manage and operate it, further builds on BAI and Transit Wireless' focus to expand its neutral host 5G connectivity solutions across major city transport networks, public infrastructure and large venues.

Mobilitie now operates within the BAI global organisation, bringing together two complementary customer offerings. The acquisition enables BAI to strengthen and expand its current services, as it couples Mobilitie's expertise in above-ground connected venue infrastructure solutions with BAI's ability to deliver 5G communications infrastructure in complex transit environments. Mobilitie will continue to operate as a separate entity within BAI, and its existing operations and customer partnerships will remain unaffected.

As part of BAI, Mobilitie will further advance its neutral host networks to help US mobile network operators and venue owners expand 5G coverage to ensure it meets growing demand. With its extended global reach, the company is well positioned to drive additional growth across transit, sports, entertainment, hospitality, real estate and higher education industries. Additionally, it allows Mobilitie to quicken its ongoing deployment of outdoor infrastructure, bringing connectivity to underserved communities and creating the foundation for smart cities of tomorrow.

The acquisition accelerates BAI's growth strategy, as it becomes a leading connected infrastructure 5G player in North America and globally. This one-of-a-kind partnership strengthens BAI in the region as it pairs Mobilitie's offerings with Transit Wireless' to bring innovative connectivity solutions across the US. BAI has identified North America as a region targeted for expansion as it accelerates its growth across transit, smart cities, venues, fibre networks, private networks, and public safety services.

Igor Leprince, Group CEO of BAI Communications, said: "The expertise and current partnerships that Mobilitie holds are incredibly valuable. Bringing Mobilitie into the wider BAI Communications group solidifies us as a leading connected infrastructure provider in North America.

"The natural fit between Mobilitie's expertise and that of BAI enables us to extend the services we offer clients across both entities. This will be increasingly beneficial as we see the prioritisation of connected infrastructure continue to gather momentum in the US and around the world," he added.

"This acquisition makes a significant contribution to our strategy for portfolio balance across neutral host, transit communications and broadcast with an increasing focus on North America, the UK and Europe, in addition to deepening our extensive Australian operation."

Christos Karmis, President of Mobilitie, said: "Closing this acquisition is an exciting development for Mobilitie, our customers and telco partners as it will expand and accelerate our deployment of wireless infrastructure solutions in the marketplace and position us to better support our customers globally.

"BAI's proven track record of prioritising customer needs and delivering state-of-the-art technical solutions aligns perfectly with our own values, ensuring we remain focused on exceeding our customer expectations. Furthermore, our complementary offerings make for an exciting proposition for both Mobilitie and BAI customers, as close collaboration between the teams enables us to offer the most innovative and robust wireless solutions available in the marketplace today and in the future."

