NetNumber Chosen as One of the "10 Best Private Companies 2021" by CIO Bulletin Noted for its Vision and Ability to Deliver Innovative Services for its Communication Service Provider Customers

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNumber announced today it has been chosen as one of the "10 Best Private Companies" by CIO Bulletin for 2021. The award recognizes companies across industries for their leading-edge solutions and demonstrable ability to positively impact the growth of their customers' business. NetNumber was chosen for its contributions to the telecom industry and its ability to deliver compelling solutions today and an innovative vison for tomorrow.

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today's CIOs and other technology decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how the techie giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world.

"At its inception, NetNumber set forth to deliver solutions for global telecom providers that dramatically improve the efficiencies in their networks and provide unique, software-based solutions. Year over year, NetNumber has continued on that journey to deliver innovative and disruptive services that positively impact our customer's business," said Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer, NetNumber. "We are pleased that CIO Bulletin has recognized our contribution to the telecom industry over the last 20 years, and in particular, our drive and passion to provide relevant solutions to our customers to meet both their technical and business objectives."

To learn more, go to https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/netnumber-provides-centralized-signaling-and-routing-control-solutions

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our industry leading TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been deployed by operators across the globe to simplify core networks in order to deliver new services and reduce operating costs. TITAN.IUM, the latest evolution for NetNumber, is an innovative, intergenerational framework for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era. TITAN.IUM enables our customers to migrate multiple generations of services, to a common, secure, simplified modern ecosystem. This means that the legacy applications can benefit from the technology of next generation of networks that are containerized, scalable and ultra-low latency.

