Garden State Endoscopy Center Relocates to Mountainside, New Jersey

JAMISON, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden State Endoscopy Center, a partner of PE GI Solutions, relocated from Kenilworth, New Jersey to Mountainside, New Jersey on September 27, 2021. This relocation is from a 20-year residence to a brand-new facility. The new facility is approximately 12,000 sq. ft., and marks the 21st anniversary of Garden State Endoscopy's inception in October.

Garden State Endoscopy has fourteen board certified physicians with the center, each dedicated to providing the highest quality of care.

"The relocation to this new facility enhances the safe and caring experience we always strive to provide to our patients," says Dr. Ricardo E Rodriguez, MD and President ."This relocation was necessary as this practice has grown significantly since its inception 21 years ago."

The gastroenterologists of this practice; Daniel Bodik, MD, Neal Carlin, MD, Rajesh Dhirmalani, MD, Robert I. Greenblatt, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF, Kunal Grover, MD, Amber Khan, MD, Michael Margolin, MD, FACP, FACG, Arun Mathew, MD, Prakriti Merchant, MD, Ricardo Esteban Rodriguez, MD, Jeffrey Shrensel, MD, Patrick G. Tempera, MD, Michael Viksjo, MD, and David Wexler, MD, FACG, AGAF, are dedicated to this successful new move.

"PE is proud of Garden State Endoscopy with its relocation," says Larry Trenk, Vice President of PE GI Solutions. "Our goal is to advance and improve patient outcomes through clinical and operational excellence."

About PE GI Solutions (Formerly known as Physicians Endoscopy)

PE GI Solutions specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE GI Solutions' physician partners leverage the PE Practice Solutions and PE Center Solutions platforms to gain access to centralized resources and operational efficiencies that drive growth and positively impact physician and patent experiences—all while preserving the independent practice of medicine. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, PE GI Solutions is the trusted business partner and advisor exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20+ years. For more information on PE GI Solutions, please visit www.pegisolutions.com.

