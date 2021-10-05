Trust & Will Named To The 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List Of Top Fintech Startups Digital estate planning platform honored for the second year in a row for achievements in personal finance.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will , the leading digital estate planning platform in the U.S., was named to the fourth annual CB Insights Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

Trust & Will Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trust & Will)

The CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 17,000 companies based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market. In addition, Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures private companies' overall health and growth potential, were also considered.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading fintech startup for the second year in a row by CB Insights, and even more grateful to be listed alongside incredible companies that have inspired us over the years," said Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "The past year has been challenging, but our success and growth is largely due to our focus on what matters the most to our business: helping families plan for the future and enabling every person to create a legacy."

Since launching in 2017, Trust & Will has helped over 250,000 families create an estate plan. Through strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions and advisors, Trust & Will is modernizing estate planning to make it accessible and affordable for everyone. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched the Frontline Heroes Initiative, providing more than 11,000 free wills to first responders and healthcare workers.

Learn more about this year's Fintech 250 cohort here .

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Trust & Will is a modern approach to digital estate planning, offering legally valid documents designed and approved by estate planning attorneys to adhere to individual state guidelines. Our mission is to provide families with a better way to plan for the future. Since 2017, more than 250,000 Trust & Will members have created an online estate plan to set up their family legacy. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible by providing a secure way to set up a plan online in minutes, using bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC2. Trust & Will is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members and is a proud partner of several leading financial institutions, including Northwestern Mutual and Haven Life. To learn more, visit www.trustandwill.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trust & Will