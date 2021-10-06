New Poll from All In Together Shows Motivation and Certainty to Vote in Upcoming Mid-Term Elections are Low Among Young Voters

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-partisan advocacy group All In Together teamed with Lake Research and Emerson College Polling to explore what is motivating people as we look forward to the 2022 Midterms. This survey looked at 1,000 registered voters nationwide from September 22-24, 2021, with a +/-3.1% margin of error. The survey also oversampled 200 Black women, 200 Latina women, and 200 Asian American/Pacific Islander women. The oversamples were weighted down to reflect their actual proportion of women. The survey was conducted using a mixed-method: IVR, online, and SMS-to-web.

Key Findings

Motivation and certainty to vote are low among young voters, despite high turnout in the 2020 elections. While COVID is the top election issue for the electorate overall, younger voters prioritize other including abortion and climate.

Key findings:

18-29 year old voters are the most likely age group to be registered Democrats (55% Democrat, 25% Republican, and 20% Independent vs. 46% Democrat, 35% Republican, and 19% Independent for the overall electorate)

There is a massive enthusiasm gap in voting between generations, only 35% of 18-29 year old voters are very motivated to vote, and only 28% are almost certain to vote next year compared to 52.9% and 51.2% respectively for the overall electorate

COVID-19 is the most important issue for voters under 30 (24.3% for women, 20.9% for men), followed by abortion for women (13.1%), and rising prices and climate change for men (17.6% and 16.5%).

Abortion in particular is a major factor in motivating young people to vote, especially young women. SB 8, the Texas abortion ban makes women under 30 more interested to vote next year (72.5% more interested, 36.7% much more interested) than women overall (57.7% more interested, 35.8% much more interested).

Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together said, "Young voters were shown to be instrumental to turning the election for Joe Biden and the Democrats in 2020. They mobilized around the issues and candidates that inspired them. We find that issues like climate change and abortion rights are still what drive young people to the polls, something Democrats should especially keep in mind."

Complete polling data is available at www.aitogether.org , crosstabs can be made available on request.

About All In Together (AIT) is a non-partisan, non-profit women's civic education and mobilization organization.

