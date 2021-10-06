Nissin Foods Introduces New Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ Rice With Noodles

GARDENA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nissin Foods , the inventor of Cup Noodles, celebrates National Noodle Day with the launch of Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice With Noodles, declaring the iconic brand is not just in the noodle business anymore! The first-of-its-kind product innovation marries bite-sized stir fry-style noodles with rice and Asian takeout flavors in one delicious, easy-to-prep cup.

Today, Nissin Foods, the inventor of Cup Noodles, celebrates National Noodle Day with the launch of Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice With Noodles, declaring the iconic brand is not just in the noodle business anymore!

The newest addition to the Cup Noodles lineup was created in response to consumers' resounding call for noodles and rice together in one meal - proving there's a big appetite for carb-on-carb action. According to a nationwide survey¹, 49% of millennial respondents (ages 25-35) crave this ultimate comfort food mashup.

Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice With Noodles makes popular Asian rice dishes even more delicious with stir fry noodles mixed in for a uniquely satisfying alternative to takeout, available in Japanese Teriyaki Chicken, Korean Spicy Beef, and Thai Yellow Curry varieties. This Cup Noodles innovation arrived just in time to heat things up for the cozy season, with more than 50% of Americans preferring to cook at home with loved ones during the cold winter months¹.

"To celebrate Cup Noodles' 50th anniversary this year, we're paying homage to our founder Momofuku Ando's spirit of innovation by boldly going where no Cup Noodles has gone before – stir fry rice with noodles," said Jaclyn Park, Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "You heard it here first - we're no longer just a noodle company. Some may think we've gone too far, but mark our words - rice and noodles were just meant to be together."

This convenient meal of delicious and filling rice with noodles is ready within minutes with just a splash of water in the microwave. To try it yourself, visit nissinfoods.com to locate your nearest Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice With Noodles now available in the ramen aisle at select Walmart shelves.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1970, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, Cup Noodles was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Hot & Spicy Fire Wok, and RAOH®. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality.

¹ Nissin Foods' Google Survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers aged 18+ fielded Sept. 7 - Oct. 2, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nissin Foods