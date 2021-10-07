Brooks Automation and Cleveland Clinic Celebrate Opening of Biobanking Facility

CLEVELAND and CHELMSFORD, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) and Cleveland Clinic have opened a new 22,000-square-foot biospecimen sample management and repository facility on Cleveland Clinic's main campus. The two-story biorepository is managed by Azenta Life Sciences, Brooks' recently re-branded life sciences division, and includes ultra-cold and cryogenic storage for researchers at Cleveland Clinic and other institutions. The new facility increases biobanking capacity at Cleveland Clinic and will help accelerate translational research.

"Biobanking is essential for the evolution of personalized medicine for conditions, such as heart disease, cancer and epilepsy," said Serpil Erzurum, M.D., Cleveland Clinic's Chief Research and Academic Officer. "This technologically advanced biorepository will enable research that allows us the knowledge to provide the best care for all people as part of Cleveland Clinic's mission: caring for life, researching for health, educating those who serve."

Azenta Life Sciences operates biorepository facilities across the United States and around the world. All sample and material management facilities utilize one global, interconnected platform for complete sample visibility and maximum control. The new biorepository allows researchers at Cleveland Clinic and others to more quickly advance laboratory discoveries into new treatments for patients.

"The storage of biological samples safely and efficiently is an integral part of the research process allowing researchers to focus on breakthroughs in areas, such as personalized medicine and therapeutic development," added Sarah Eckenrode, Ph.D., Vice President, Sample & Repository Solutions, Azenta Life Sciences. "The onsite sample biorepository standardizes sample collection, processing and storage protocols to increase scalability and efficiencies for Cleveland Clinic's high-value collections of biological material."

"Through this first-of its-kind strategic relationship between Cleveland Clinic and Azenta Life Sciences, we are bringing state-of-the-art sample management capabilities directly to Cleveland-area researchers," explained Linda De Jesus, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Azenta Life Sciences. "The onsite biorepository will strengthen the collaboration between our institutions and enable Cleveland Clinic researchers to do what they do best, improve patient care and save lives."

In addition to the biorepository, the building will also serve as a community resource to improve awareness of ongoing research and career opportunities in the medical and scientific field. This includes a community room – a Research Access Center – where members of the local community can learn more about medical research. The community room also will serve as an educational resource for local students to meet and interact with healthcare professionals to learn about careers in medicine, the health professions and health sciences.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Life Sciences business, to be operated under the new Azenta brand, provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business, which provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.brooks.com.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic – now in its centennial year – is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 70,800 employees worldwide are more than 4,660 salaried physicians and researchers, and 18,500 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,500-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 19 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2020, there were 8.7 million total outpatient visits, 273,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 217,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

