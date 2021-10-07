Keyrus strengthens its leadership in Latin America with two strategic acquisitions in Mexico and Colombia

Keyrus strengthens its leadership in Latin America with two strategic acquisitions in Mexico and Colombia

Keyrus expands its presence in the digital transformation and data intelligence markets with the acquisitions of Bigo and IT Performa

SÃO PAULO, BOGOTA and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyrus, a global leader in data intelligence, digital, and business transformation consulting, announces today the acquisition of Bigo, a Mexican company specializing in digital commerce, and IT Performa, a Colombian company specializing in data intelligence.

(PRNewsfoto/Keyrus)

"We are strengthening our positioning and leadership in LATAM, where Keyrus has been present for more than 15 years, representing the Group's second largest operation after France," states Eric Cohen, President and CEO of Keyrus Group.

With these acquisitions, Keyrus will have a total of 800 collaborators in LATAM with functional and technical expertise in cloud technologies, big data, artificial intelligence, data science, data analytics, enterprise performance management, digital commerce, digital marketing, and digital workflows.

Keyrus also expands its geographic presence in LATAM with offices in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico.

Bigo is a fast-growing digital B2B & B2C commerce and CRM consulting company, founded in 2015, with around 40 employees and a revenue of $1.7 million in 2020. "We have built solid practices and capabilities with our team and business partners, which enable us to offer complete digital transformation solutions for our clients in Mexico and the US," states Raul Castellanos, CEO of Bigo.

IT Performa is a data intelligence solutions and consulting services company, founded in 2014, with operations in Colombia, Peru, and Mexico and a revenue of $3.1 million (2020).

IT Performa has more than 200 clients, including Juan Valdez, Policía Nacional de Colombia, and Aval Digital Labs. "Joining forces with Keyrus is a natural fit and represents a huge opportunity for IT Performa, as it will allow us to rapidly scale up and offer high quality delivery capabilities. A wider, more holistic approach will allow us to tackle our clients' data and digital business challenges within LATAM's dynamic environment," says Carlos Diaz, CEO of IT Performa.

Stephan Samouilhan, CEO of Keyrus LATAM, comments, "Demand for data intelligence and digital transformation is booming in LATAM! These acquisitions will de facto position Keyrus as the leading data and digital expert in the region."

Driven by the global pandemic, the Latin American data and digital segments came to prominence in 2020. In Mexico, more than 60% of the population used e-commerce last year. In Latin America, the number of people purchasing online grew by 5%.

In 2020, Latin American companies spent around $7 billion on cloud services, a domain that includes data management, which was previously confined to on-site operations. It is predicted to reach $18 billion in 2023, according to Boston Consulting Group.

The acquisitions of Bigo and IT Performa allow Keyrus to take advantage of its strategic partnerships in the region. With an agnostic positioning, Keyrus currently has partnerships with major cloud providers (Microsoft, AWS, Google, Oracle), digital partners (SAP and Salesforce, among others), and data partners (Alteryx, Tableau, Qlik, H2O, Denodo, and Talend, among others).

"We are ready to support local demand for projects related to the data-driven journey, digital transformation, cloud, and management and transformation to better serve our clients. Our main goal is to be recognized as a one-stop shop for data intelligence and digital transformation for mid-sized and large companies in LATAM," concludes Stephan Samouilhan.

ABOUT KEYRUS

Keyrus: Creating Value in the Digital and Data Era

Keyrus, an international leader in consulting and technology, specializing in data and digital, is committed to helping enterprises take advantage of the data and digital paradigm to enhance their performance, assisting them in undergoing transformation, and generating new drivers of growth and competitiveness.

Placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Keyrus is developing a value proposition that is unique in the market, centered around an innovative offering that combines three major and convergent spheres of expertise:

Data Intelligence

Data Science – Artificial Intelligence – Big Data & Cloud Analytics – Business Intelligence – EIM – CPM/EPM

Digital Experience

Innovation & Digital Strategy – Digital Marketing – DMP & CRM – Digital Commerce – Digital Performance – User Experience

Management & Transformation Consulting

Strategy & Innovation – Digital Transformation – Performance Management – Project Support

With 3,000 employees, the Keyrus Group is active in 22 countries on 4 continents.

Keyrus is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALKEY - ISIN code: FR0004029411 – Reuters: KEYR.PA – Bloomberg: ALKEY:FP).

For more information, visit: www.keyrus.com

PRESS CONTACT

LA NOUVELLE AGENCE

Jonathan Smadja

Tel : 06 67 27 57 40

jonathan@lanouvelle-agence.com



KEYRUS

Félix Bassous

Tel : 01 41 34 10 00

rp-keyrus@keyrus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keyrus