Hub International Strengthens Employee Benefits Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of British Columbia-based Rogersworks Inc.

Hub International Strengthens Employee Benefits Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of British Columbia-based Rogersworks Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Rogersworks Inc. (Rogersworks). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Rogersworks is an independent benefits brokerage firm specializing in employee group benefits and association group benefits. John Ash, Benefits Consultant and Partner at Rogersworks, will join Hub Coastal.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited