Nestlé Professional Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In Nature's Heart 1.5 Ounce Products

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Professional, Solon, OH is recalling four Nature's Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products are:

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix

Pouch UPC: 050000211944

Case UPC: 050000618569

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Toasted Coconut Chips

Pouch UPC: 050000695454

Case UPC: 050000695454

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix

Pouch UPC: 050000867967

Case UPC: 050000948758

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix

Pouch UPC: 050000891450

Case UPC: 050000692514

Batch codes and best buy dates are included in the chart below. See squares in images above to identify where to find batch codes & best by dates.

Material Description Batch Code Best By

Date Nature's Heart Superfood Trail Mix 1.5 oz. 1083T353T2 DEC 2021 1084T353T2 1085T353T2 1086T353T2 1088T353T2 1089T353T2 1200T353T3 APR 2022

Product Batch Code Best By

Date Nature's Heart Toasted Coconut Chips 1.5 oz. 1120T353T2 JAN 2022 1121T353T2 FEB 2022 1123T353T2 1124T353T2 1197T353T3 APR 2022

Product Batch Code Best By

Date Nature's Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix

1.5 oz. 1089T353T2 DEC 2022 1090T353T2 1091T353T2 JAN 2022

Product Batch Code Best By

Date Nature's Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix

1.5 oz. 1096T353T2 JAN 2022 1097T353T2 1140T353T2 FEB 2022 1141T353T2 1144T353T2 1145T353T2

The recall was initiated after Nestlé Professional received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature's Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and experienced mild reactions. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.

None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the product labels, but we are investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.

The recall only applies to the four Nature's Heart products (listed above) sold in 1.5 oz packages. No other retail Nature's Heart products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

Retailers and consumers with questions may call Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.

