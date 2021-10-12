NFL Hall of Famers Partner with World's Largest Pork Rind Brand For Annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day Campaign

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe and Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds, have announced their thirteenth annual Pork Rind Appreciation Day campaign. The beloved foodie holiday, celebrated on the biggest football day of the year, will again support Coach Ditka's Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) by recalling the nation's love of football and making the association between "pigskin and pig skins" as the ultimate pairing. Throughout the campaign, the history and love of football as we know it will be shared by some of Pro Football's most beloved players who have since left the field and will simultaneously raise awareness and funds for GGAF. This list includes Hall of Fame members Joe Greene, Kenny Houston and Mel Renfro. By playing along, consumers will have a chance to win $5,000, autographed merchandise, pork rinds and more.

Southern Recipe Pork Rinds joins NFL Hall of Famers Again to Support Coach Ditka’s Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

Joe Greene, former defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, played for 13 years and contributed to four championship teams. Also joining the awareness efforts will be Mel Renfro, former cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys who played in eight NFL/NFC championship games and four Super Bowls. The campaign will also be supported by Kenny Houston, who won all-league acclaim with the Oilers in 1969 and 1971 and was either All-Pro or All-NFC with the Redskins every year from 1973 to 1979. Now through Pork Rind Appreciation Day, which falls on the biggest day in football annually - February 13, 2022, fans are invited to participate in The Great Pigskin Spin through a simple "spin it to win it" game at PorkRindAppreciationDay.com

"We absolutely love celebrating Pork Rind Appreciation Day with Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund each year. For us, it's a highlight just to be able to help this incredible organization," says Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rudolph Foods and Advisory Council Member for GGAF. "After the cameras stop focusing on these players, their lives still carry on. However, they typically suffer physically, mentally and emotionally from the consequences of harsh play. This is an important way we're able to give back."

GGAF is an organization close to the hearts of many involved in the lives of football players after they leave the limelight. They often struggle with health insurance, retirement programs and medical expenses. GGAF works diligently to help those in need, the forgotten players who no longer have the attention and support they once possessed but desperately need. In an extraordinary effort each year, Southern Recipe works to raise unprecedented awareness through a campaign America can get behind: Pork Rind Appreciation Day.

About Southern Recipe

Southern Recipe Pork Rinds is a wholly owned division of Rudolph Foods Company, Inc., and is one of the world's largest suppliers of branded and private-label snack products, including the world's largest manufacturer of pork rinds. With plants in Ohio, Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and California, Southern Recipe is solely dedicated to providing its customers with the best quality products and the highest levels of customer service at the best price.

About Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund

The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund (GGAF) is a non-stock, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing financial grants and 'pro bono' medical assistance to retired NFL players in dire need. The organization focuses on the humanitarian side of post-football related issues, which include coordination of social services to retired players who are in need due to a variety of reasons including inadequate disability and/or pensions. For additional information, visit www.GridironGreats.org .

